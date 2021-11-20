Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,271. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.