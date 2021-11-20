Salvatore Thomas Butera Purchases 10,000 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.74. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the second quarter worth $38,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis lowered their price target on VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

