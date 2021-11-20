San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.18% and a return on equity of 352.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

