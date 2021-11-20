Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in October

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 463,200 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the October 14th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SNYNF stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 120,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $88.75 and a twelve month high of $112.65.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

