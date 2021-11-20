Sarah Gow Buys 40,000 Shares of AltShares Trust (LON:ARB) Stock

AltShares Trust (LON:ARB) insider Sarah Gow bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($68,983.54).

Shares of AltShares Trust stock opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £621.22 million and a P/E ratio of 26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.03. AltShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 360.08 ($4.70).

