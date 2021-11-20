Sarcophagus (SARCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.90 Million

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $23.90 million and $234,915.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 45.1% against the dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00002660 BTC on exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00091423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.10 or 0.07272816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,791.05 or 0.99784730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,515,931 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

