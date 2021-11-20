Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $501.44

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 501.44 ($6.55) and traded as high as GBX 519.68 ($6.79). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 512 ($6.69), with a volume of 108,143 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of £556.93 million and a PE ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 501.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 496.43.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.