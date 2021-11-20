Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,354 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,349,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,335,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,156,000 after purchasing an additional 44,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,873,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,078,000 after acquiring an additional 109,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $42.35 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

