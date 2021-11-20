Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-$3.750 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

SWM traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $32.33. 151,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,923. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

