Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Scorpio Tankers worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 489,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.7% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 478,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 82,096 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of STNG opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $883.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.