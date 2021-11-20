Scotiabank Increases MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$14.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins raised MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.