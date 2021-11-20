ScPrime (SCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.28 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $80,650.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020831 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000776 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,871,533 coins and its circulating supply is 39,187,922 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.