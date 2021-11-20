Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

TSE:SEA opened at C$25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -538.72. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of C$18.95 and a 1-year high of C$29.00.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

In related news, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.76, for a total transaction of C$237,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,765 shares in the company, valued at C$2,346,656.40. Also, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total transaction of C$630,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,268,819.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,732 shares of company stock worth $2,469,868.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.