Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after buying an additional 630,026 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after buying an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

