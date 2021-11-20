SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells $303,240.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 300 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $8,079.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $364,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $246,200.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $160,290.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $240,174.00.

SEMR opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SEMrush by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in SEMrush by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after buying an additional 568,451 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.