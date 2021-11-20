Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 173.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRP. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

Shares of LON SRP traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 135 ($1.76). 1,305,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

