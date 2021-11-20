SFL (NYSE:SFL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

SFL stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SFL will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SFL by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 489.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 894,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 536,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of SFL by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 483,693 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

