Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

SHLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

