Shilanski & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

Shares of MSFT opened at $343.11 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $345.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

