Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

Get Bunzl alerts:

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,837 ($37.07) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,850 ($37.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,595.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,506.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.