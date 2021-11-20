Short Interest in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Expands By 25.9%

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACR. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $2,582,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 82,174 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 38,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,562. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 263.52 and a quick ratio of 263.53. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 104.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

