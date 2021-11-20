Short Interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Drops By 23.2%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the October 14th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

ADTX stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

