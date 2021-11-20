Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Drops By 26.7%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Aisin stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. Aisin has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

