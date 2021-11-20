Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Expands By 75.9%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the October 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AAMC stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $21.60. 5,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,627. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

