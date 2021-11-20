Short Interest in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Grows By 30.5%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 569,900 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the October 14th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 181,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,030.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 515,371 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

