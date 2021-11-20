Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Drops By 25.6%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAOS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BAOS stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Baosheng Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

