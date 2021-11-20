Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Declines By 35.1%

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

