Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Expands By 40.1%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the October 14th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

CD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after buying an additional 3,124,291 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 158,876 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 787.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 608,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CD opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 3.25. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

