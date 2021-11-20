Short Interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Grows By 62.5%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the October 14th total of 4,800,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE:CRK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 2,257,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,945,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Truist upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

