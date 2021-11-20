Short Interest in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Increases By 57.5%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the October 14th total of 685,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTD opened at $2.56 on Friday. Creatd has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

