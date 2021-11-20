Short Interest in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) Decreases By 23.7%

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 14th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,422,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,728,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,745,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,745,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,142,000.

Shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

