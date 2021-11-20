Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Declines By 26.3%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DSDVY stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average of $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on DSDVY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

