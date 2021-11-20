Short Interest in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Increases By 34.6%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the October 14th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.78.

Shares of LLY opened at $260.70 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $141.16 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.18. The stock has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

