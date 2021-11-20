Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rises By 76.2%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the October 14th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,643,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENLAY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enel has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENLAY opened at $7.79 on Friday. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

