Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Increases By 74.4%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the October 14th total of 8,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,612 shares of company stock worth $928,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 527,563 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,712. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

