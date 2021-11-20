Short Interest in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Drops By 34.7%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the October 14th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 229.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,729,000 after purchasing an additional 611,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 691.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $2,811,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. Frontline has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

