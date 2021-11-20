Short Interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Rises By 26.5%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 14th total of 6,140,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Futu stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.60. 2,605,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,636,165. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.92. Futu has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Futu will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CLSA started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

