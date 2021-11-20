Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Increases By 31.8%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the October 14th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18.

