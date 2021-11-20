Short Interest in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Drops By 25.8%

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IMRA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 114,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,435. IMARA has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $86.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.10.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IMARA will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

