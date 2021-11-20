Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Grows By 27.5%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the October 14th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.42. 263,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,007. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

