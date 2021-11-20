Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Declines By 23.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the October 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCH traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.73. 15,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,201. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.63.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

