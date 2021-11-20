Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declines By 38.0%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.20. 12,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,246. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 426.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 124.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.