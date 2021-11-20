Short Interest in JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Grows By 25.0%

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JTEKY remained flat at $$27.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. JTEKT has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $27.76.

JTEKT Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, machine tools, driveline components, and steering products. It operates through the Machinery Parts and Machine Tools segments. The Machinery Parts segment provides steering wheels, drive train parts, and bearings. The Machine Tools segment offers machine tools, control equipment, and industrial heat treatment furnaces.

