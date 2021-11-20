Short Interest in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Rises By 88.6%

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the October 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOVE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Movano alerts:

NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. Movano has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $7.45.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

About Movano

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.