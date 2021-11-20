Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declines By 41.1%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the October 14th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $179,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $823,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 115,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,611. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

