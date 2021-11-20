Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Drops By 25.8%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,426. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,251,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,150,000 after buying an additional 128,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 46,614 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 85,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $532,000.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

