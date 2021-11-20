Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declines By 25.5%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the October 14th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,148. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

