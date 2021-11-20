Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Drops By 45.8%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 949,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the October 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPGN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. 979,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.74.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

