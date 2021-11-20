Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Grows By 30.8%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

OTCMKTS OROVF opened at $17.91 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.