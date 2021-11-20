Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Declines By 24.2%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the October 14th total of 177,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock remained flat at $$0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 73,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,848. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

PZG has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 87,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares during the period. 3.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

